Donald "Donnie" Schwade

September 14, 1946-November 11, 2020

NORA SPRINGS-Donald "Donnie" Schwade, 74, of Nora Springs, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Donald was born September 14, 1946 in Mason City, son of John and Eleanor (Baack) Schwade. He graduated from the Nora Springs High School, class of 1965. After high school, Donnie started farming and milking his cattle, and also worked at Blue Ribbon for several years. After retirement from his farming operation, he began working for the Park and Rec in Mason City.

Donnie enjoyed referring volleyball, participating in Ragbrai, collecting John Deere tractors and going on the KGLO tractor rides, and golfing. Donnie and Robin enjoyed taking their 2014 mustang on road trips. He loved watching the Iowa Hawkeyes, Twins, Vikings and NASCAR. During the off season of sports, you could find Donnie watching his favorite western movies.