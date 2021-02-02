Donald (Don) L. Corrigan
August 25, 1933-January 18, 2021
Donald (Don) L. Corrigan, 87, Professor Emeritus of Health and Kinesiology at Purdue University and West Lafayette resident since 1965, passed away on January 18th at Westminster Village. One of eight children, he was born in Le Cross, Wisconsin on August 25th, 1933 to the late Lillian (Duffy) Corrigan and William Corrigan. On June 10, 1958, in Albia, Iowa, he married the love of his life, Sandra Humeston
Don is survived by his wife Sandra, children Joseph (Angela) Corrigan of Burke, Virginia, Shannon (Rick) Rezek of Indianapolis and Christopher (Sarah) Corrigan of Frisco, Texas along with eight grandchildren: Caitlin Corrigan, Anna Corrigan, Maggie Rezek, Patrick Rezek , Mary Helen (Corrigan) Lanham ,Lilly Corrigan, William Corrigan and Peter Corrigan. He also leaves bothers Jess Corrigan and Dale Corrigan and sister Jean Strofus.
Don was a Korean War veteran. He greatly enjoyed participating in an honor flight to Washington to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C. Following his service, he enrolled in Iowa Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) where he was on the wrestling team. Following graduation, Don and Sandra then moved to Osage, Iowa where he taught math and coached wrestling.
After coaching his Osage team to the Iowa State wrestling championship, he entered the PhD program at Purdue while also serving as the assistant wrestling coach. In 1969 he became head wrestling coach and assistant professor of what is now Health and Kinesiology at Purdue. He later served four years as the head of the department while also serving on numerous university committees including Athletic Affairs Committee. In addition, he served for more than a decade on the West Lafayette Police Merit Commission. In 2012 he was honored to be inducted into the University of Northern Iowa's Elinor A. Crawford and William R. Thrall Hall of Excellence. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish for 55 years.
Don had a life-long love of sports especially any Purdue team and his beloved Cubs. After coaching he became a wrestling official where he refereed several Big Ten and National Championships. He claimed to have only missed two Purdue home football games in 45 years. Most importantly Don was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather and friend who kept in touch with his former wrestlers and students for decades.
Due to the current pandemic, the family is conducting a private funeral. The family appreciates the kindness of the Westminster staff. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Purdue Health and Kinesiology Department's Don Corrigan Graduate Research Fund.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.
