Donald (Don) L. Corrigan

August 25, 1933-January 18, 2021

Donald (Don) L. Corrigan, 87, Professor Emeritus of Health and Kinesiology at Purdue University and West Lafayette resident since 1965, passed away on January 18th at Westminster Village. One of eight children, he was born in Le Cross, Wisconsin on August 25th, 1933 to the late Lillian (Duffy) Corrigan and William Corrigan. On June 10, 1958, in Albia, Iowa, he married the love of his life, Sandra Humeston

Don is survived by his wife Sandra, children Joseph (Angela) Corrigan of Burke, Virginia, Shannon (Rick) Rezek of Indianapolis and Christopher (Sarah) Corrigan of Frisco, Texas along with eight grandchildren: Caitlin Corrigan, Anna Corrigan, Maggie Rezek, Patrick Rezek , Mary Helen (Corrigan) Lanham ,Lilly Corrigan, William Corrigan and Peter Corrigan. He also leaves bothers Jess Corrigan and Dale Corrigan and sister Jean Strofus.

Don was a Korean War veteran. He greatly enjoyed participating in an honor flight to Washington to visit the memorials in Washington, D.C. Following his service, he enrolled in Iowa Teachers College (now the University of Northern Iowa) where he was on the wrestling team. Following graduation, Don and Sandra then moved to Osage, Iowa where he taught math and coached wrestling.