Donald 'Don' Bannan

February 6, 1934-August 23, 2019
MASON CITY - Donald “Don” C. Bannan, 85, of Rockfalls, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A celebration of life will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Old Stone United Methodist Church, Rockfalls, with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating. nurnment will be held at a later date. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the celebration of life.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Donald C. Bannan was born February 6, 1934, the son of Francis and Ruth Bannan. Don graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, class of 1952. He was drafted into the Navy in 1952, was a Seabee during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged in 1956. Don was united in marriage to Marjorie Schendel on May 11, 1957 and to this union two children were born.
Don worked for George Lentz as a painter in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. He also worked as a Mechanical Engineer for AB Chance in Pennsylvania and worked for other various companies throughout his working career.
Donald volunteered for the Skippack Fire Company and for the Fire Police for over twenty years, in Skippack, Pennsylvania.
Don and Marjorie moved to the Rockfalls area in 2008, to enjoy their retirement years.
Don will be remembered for his willing nature to always lend a helping hand. He enjoyed going to the Rockfalls coffee group on Saturday mornings.
Don is survived by his wife, Marjorie Bannan of Rockfalls; two children, Dawn (Grant) Cunningham of Nora Springs and Doug (Shirley) Bannan of Somers Point, New Jersey; two grandsons, Justin Cunningham (Alli Fank) and Aaron (Laura) Cunningham; two sisters, Gloria and Barbara .
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ruth Bannan.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs; 641-749-2210. Colonialchapels.com
