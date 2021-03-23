Donald Dean LaRue

The couple began dating, fell in love, and were married on Jan. 16, 1959, in Dows, and their family grew to include two sons - Joel and Troy.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, Don worked several jobs before he took a job at Hydrotile in Nashua, where the family moved in 1964. During his long career at the Nashua manufacturer, he traveled to places like Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Panama - just to name a few - to help install his company's products.

Growing up, his boys remember that they had a dad who was the epitome of a "hard-working man," and Don loved hunting, fishing, and, of course, telling tales about them.

When Hydrotile closed in the late 1980s, he worked for Featherlite for a couple of years before starting a concrete consulting business that took him all over the country. In 2000, he founded Iowa Base, a precast concrete firm based in Nashua, and Don rarely, if ever, missed a day of work; in fact, he put in his last day at the company he built from scratch just two days before he passed away.

Don was proud of his family, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren and swapping stories with them.