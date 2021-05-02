Donald Dean Evans I

Following his time in the Air Force, he went back home to see family. One day he went to see his sister, Linda who was living with her best friend, Gayle Boatwright. Sparks flew and soon enough Don married Gayle on April 8, 1967.

From that love they brought into the world, April Christine (Evans) Goldsmith, Donald Dean Evans II and Christopher Eaton Evans.

The family moved to Mason City for Don's career which he spent at Curries Manufacturing for 35 years. At Curries, he held several positions including drafter, purchasing and finally architectural hardware consultant.

Don enjoyed fishing, he purchased a cabin in Clear Lake and enjoyed fixing it up as well as spending many great family weekends near the water.

Church was very important to Don. He was involved in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight and for a few years, the Grand Knight. For over ten years he was part of performing the Fourth Degree Rosary.