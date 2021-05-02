Donald Dean Evans I
May 24, 1940-April 28, 2021
MASON CITY-Donald Dean Evans I, 80, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish, 722 N. Adams. An inurnment service will be held for family at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, the following morning. Facial coverings will be required and social distancing practiced.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. The Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus will pray the Rosary at 6:45 pm, followed by a Scriptural wake service.
Don was Born May 24, 1940, in Webster City, IA to Mildred Irene (Farrell) Evans and Glen Orville Evans, brother to Lois Kettler and Linda O'Neal.
He grew up in Des Moines, IA and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1959. At Lincoln, Don was a great athlete and held records in sprinting on the track team.After High school he attended Grandview College, then in 1960 he enlisted in the Air Force.
He took training in Biloxi, MI and then was stationed at St. Lawrence Island on the Bering Straits in Alaska.
Following his time in the Air Force, he went back home to see family. One day he went to see his sister, Linda who was living with her best friend, Gayle Boatwright. Sparks flew and soon enough Don married Gayle on April 8, 1967.
From that love they brought into the world, April Christine (Evans) Goldsmith, Donald Dean Evans II and Christopher Eaton Evans.
The family moved to Mason City for Don's career which he spent at Curries Manufacturing for 35 years. At Curries, he held several positions including drafter, purchasing and finally architectural hardware consultant.
Don enjoyed fishing, he purchased a cabin in Clear Lake and enjoyed fixing it up as well as spending many great family weekends near the water.
Church was very important to Don. He was involved in the Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus as a Fourth Degree Knight and for a few years, the Grand Knight. For over ten years he was part of performing the Fourth Degree Rosary.
After Gayle passed from cancer in 1998, he met a fellow Catholic, Janette Cole while attending a function at Don's house. Later, a friend arranged for Don and Jan to sit together on a church trip to a Minnesota Vikings game and from then on they were inseparable. Don and Jan married on August 18, 2012 and were happily married for nine years.
In his last days he was surrounded by his wife, children, grandchildren and friends.
Don leaves behind his wife, Janette Cole; his children, April (Rodney) Goldsmith, Donald (Kari) Evans II, and Christopher (Carrie) Evans; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and sister, Linda O'Neal; as well as numerous extended family and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his first love, Gayle; his parents; and sister, Lois Kettler.
If we learned one thing from Covid and the last eight months of Don's life it's that no one should be alone in a hospital without the support of family and that ventilator care should not be limited to respiratory specialists but should be taught to more caregivers.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com
