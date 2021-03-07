Donald D. Walters

Don loved motorcycles. He bought his first one as a teen without the knowledge of his parents. In addition to his job at Lehigh, he was one of the owners of Bennett & Walters Cycle Shop. He went to the motorcycle races every year in Daytona, Florida, as well as local races and hill climbs. He rode his motorcycle to work every day, even in the dead of winter.

Don and Lucy loved to travel. They traveled to Germany, Jamaica, and Mexico. They took their kids camping almost every summer and after the kids left home, they enjoyed traveling to see them.

In his 70's Don went to steam engine school and earned his Traction Engineer's Certificate from Heritage Park of North Iowa. He loved putting on his striped overalls and cap and being a part of the steam engine events in the area.

An avid card player, Don was always up for a game. He loved teaching his kids and grandkids how to play and looked forward to some competitive games of 500, Hearts, 3-13, and more. He could also be easily talked into a game of dominoes, too. He will be remembered for his smile as he beat everyone in cards - just a hint of a sly grin.