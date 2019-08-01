Donald D. Gordon
April 4, 1940 - July 29, 2019
KENSETT - Donald D. Gordon, 79, of Kensett, IA passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA 50448 with Reverend Tom Martin officiating. Burial will be in Kensett Cemetery, Kensett, IA.
Visitation and a public viewing will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
In honor of Donald, the family suggests memorials be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa or Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett.
Donald David Gordon was born April 4, 1940 on the family farm west of Kensett. The son of Gaylord and Marie (Tietz) Gordon, he was baptized and confirmed at Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett. Don attended country school until his high school years and in 1958 graduated from Manly High School. On June 18, 1961 Don married the love of his life, Karen Flatness, at First Lutheran Church in Northwood, IA. The couple was blessed with three sons, David, Dan and Brian. The family made their home in rural Kensett where they farmed, a job Don loved to do. Together they worked to make a living, creating numerous fond memories out on the grounds. Don was a hardworking, god loving farmer that gave his all to his land. This was a passion that was passed down to his children and grandchildren.
Don's passion in life was farming. He was constantly checking and keeping up to the minute with the grain market, looked forward to farm auctions, and was always excited for a good deal he could bring home. Don was well prepared, always having a spare part or extra tool to finish a project. He had an inventive mind that could build a tool – or at least try- rather than going out and buying something. Aside from picking rocks in the fields- a job he loved to share with his grandchildren, Don had an extensive rock collection. He was an avid card player, together with Karen, the couple played cards all over the area with numerous friends.
He was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Kensett.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 58 years, Karen; sons, David Gordon of Waconia, MN, Dan (Char) Gordon of rural Grafton, IA, and Brian (Sarah) Gordon of rural Kensett, IA; his grandchildren, Madeline “Maddy”, Martha, Melanie and Wallace “Wally” Gordon, Codie, Connor, and Carlie Gordon, and Carson and Trevor Gordon; his brother, Gail (Sharon) Gordon of Kensett; sisters, Marion Helgeson and Joyce Diedrich; sister-in-law, Betty (Pete) Hilstrom; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Gaylord and Marie and his mother and father-in-law, Alvin and Inga Flatness; as well as extended family members.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Avenue South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
