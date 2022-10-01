Donald D. Dorenkamp

June 15, 1931-September 27, 2022

BELMOND-Donald D. Dorenkamp, 91, of Belmond, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services for Don Dorenkamp will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at First Reformed Church, 620 2nd Street in Meservey with Rev. Rodney Meester officiating. The memorial service will be live streamed on First Reformed Church, Meservey, Iowa YouTube channel.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

Donald David Dorenkamp was born in Belmond, Iowa on June 15, 1931, to John and Kate (Pals) Dorenkamp, the 5th of six sons. He attended rural schools and then Belmond High School, where he graduated in 1949. Don was the first in his family to graduate from high school. On June 29, 1951, Don was united in marriage to Betty Soma. They were blessed with nearly 70 years together as husband and wife.

Don worked as a farmhand until March of 1953, when he moved his young family to a farm located halfway between Meservey and Thornton. There he began a long and fulfilling career raising crops, hogs, cattle and children. In 1977 Don and Betty built a home on Willow Street in Thornton. He continued to grain farm until 2013 when he and Betty moved to the Belmond Apartments. On September 27, 2022 he passed away peacefully in the Belmond Rehabilitation Center at the age of 91 years three months.

Everyone who knew Don understood his passion for people. He never met a person with whom he could not strike up a conversation and make a friend. He could often be found having coffee, playing cards or just visiting. This passion also led him to serve in a wide range of organizations - ASCS committee man, Thornton city council member, Pleasant Valley Golf board member and various church boards. In addition, he was very active in the Thornton Lions Club and served as Lion District Chaplin for three years. Don was well known throughout the North Iowa area as a lay minister and was frequently called upon to fill a pulpit over a span of 40 years.

Don's life could be summed up with four words - farming, friendships, family and faith. His love and devotion to his wife, Betty and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was extraordinary.

Left to cherish Don's memory are five children: David (Helen) Dorenkamp of Milford, Iowa, Alan (Jo) Dorenkamp of Polk City, Iowa, Kathy (Michael) Atkinson of Hampton, Iowa, Susan (Bob) Howe of Waverly, Iowa and Heidi (Nick) Merfeld of Ames, Iowa, 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren scattered throughout the U.S., and his brother, Calvin of Mason City, Iowa.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Betty (January 2021), brothers Herman, Dick, Benjamin, and Alvin, and grandson, Dustin Dorenkamp.

Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421. 641-444-3248. www.ewingfh.com