Donald Bruce Rieman

Donald Bruce Rieman

NEWELL-Donald Bruce Rieman, age 64, of Newell, Iowa, formerly of Rudd, Iowa, died January 22, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Eden Presbyterian Church in rural Rudd, Iowa with burial to follow. Burial will be in Eden Presbyterian Cemetery in Rudd. Visitation will be from 1-2:00 p.m. at the CHURCH prior to the service. The family requests that masks be worn at the church service.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 2-4:00 p.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell, Iowa.

The Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of arrangements. www.fratzkejensen.com

