September 16, 1939-December 5, 2022

KENSETT-Donald Arthur Schaer Sr,”Big D” 83, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 unexpectedly in his Kensett, IA home.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Moose Lodge, Mason City, IA.

Donald was born on September 16, 1939, in Swaledale, IA, the son of Harold and Bertha (Cory) Schaer. He attended Mason City High School. On November 4, 1958, Donald married Sharon Rooker and from this loving union seven children were born. He spent a majority of his life working different jobs around Mason City. He was a man of honor and respect, friends and family will miss him dearly.

His hobbies included junking and working on family race cars. Donald was also an avid fan of WWE, at one point even having two TVs to make sure he didn’t miss anything.

Those left to cherish memories of Donald are his wife of 63 years, Sharon; seven children, 22 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters; as well as many extended family members and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his parents, three siblings and one nephew.

