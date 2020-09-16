Donald A. “Don” Anderson

He was united in marriage to Rose Mary Waters on August 25, 1963 in Nora Springs, Iowa. To this union three children were born, Craig, Randy and Lori.

Don initially taught high school Science and Math in Aryshire, Titonka and St. Ansgar. Later in life, he was a food and beverage distributor for many years.

He enjoyed spending time outside golfing, throughout his years he had a great short game and multiple hole in ones. He loved taking his family every year to Minnesota visiting his relatives and fishing. He looked forward to attending Iowa State Wrestling meets. He will be remembered for his witty jokes and having the ability to make everyone laugh.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose Mary of Mason City; three children, Craig (Chris) Anderson of Fort Dodge, Randy (Janis) Anderson of Ames and Lori (Troy) Koresh of Charles City; six grandchildren, Margie, Alex, Andrew, Dylan, Trae, Lexi; two great grandchildren, Gregory and Audra; sister, Patricia Anderson of Randall, Minnesota and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Livingston and Judith Anderson; sister, Peggy; granddaughter, Megan Ver Helst.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, 641-423-2372.Colonialchapels.com.