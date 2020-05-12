Dona Steele
September 6, 1933 - May 11, 2020

Dona Steele, 86, of Charles City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home in Charles City.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

Dona Mae (Nehls) Steele was born on September 6, 1933 in Charles City, Iowa to Walter and Louise (Ripley) Nehls. On February 28, 1951 she married Darrel Steele. This union was blessed with six children. Dona was a stay at home mother as the kids were in school. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and knitter. Dona always kept the children in clothes and mittens. She even taught her sons to sew.

After Darrel died in 1983, Dona rode RAGBRAI for several years. She really enjoyed riding her bike. Dona also enjoyed going to sporting events and concerts to show her support for all of her family.

Dona worked as a caregiver in a private home. She cooked at Little Napoleons and the Starr Home. Later, she worked at Hy-Vee in the food prep area.

Dona's love of children was great. She always helped during the birth of grandchildren or if her children had any health problems. During high school years, she was a guardian for her grandson, Raymond.

Survivors include her children: Susan (Rick) Capps of Cedar Falls, Dennis Steele of Fort Madison, Linda Waters of Northwood, John (Tami) Steele of Mesa, Arizona and Patsy (Steele) Fencl of Charles City. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren include: Sarah (Chad) Jones, Isaac and Abby; Amanda (Jay) Hay and Dawson; John (Kassie) Capps, Colton, Myles and Daxton; Michelle (Russel) Zeglen, Ben, Kayla, Hailie and Grace; Christina (Phillip) Rice, Zoey and Hayden; Michael Waters, Sophia and Peyton; Ellen (Alex) Wallace and Dakota; Megan (Helaman) Cluff; Raymond (Budoor) Steele and James Bluhm.

Dona was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a daughter, Penny Smith; a son-in-law, Dave Waters; a great-grandson, Alex Ritzert; and two young sisters: Phyllis and Margy.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.

