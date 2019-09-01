{{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1926-August 29, 2019

RENWICK --- Dona Gene Mills, 93, of Renwick died Thursday at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.  A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at United Methodist Church, Renwick. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Renwick. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Charles) Medlang of Kensett, Ramona “Monie” (Marvin) Nielsen of Renwick. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com

