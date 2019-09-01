May 27, 1926-August 29, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
RENWICK --- Dona Gene Mills, 93, of Renwick died Thursday at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, at United Methodist Church, Renwick. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Renwick. She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Charles) Medlang of Kensett, Ramona “Monie” (Marvin) Nielsen of Renwick. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.