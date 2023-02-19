Don Snyder

September 17, 1954-February 15, 2023

Don Snyder, 68, passed away on February 15, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa.

A celebration of Don's life will be held with a visitation on Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. and the funeral service on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 11 a.m., both to be held at the First United Methodist Church (516 Kellogg Ave., Ames, IA 50010). The service will be live streamed from https://youtube.com/live/RDkOxWNm-lY.

He was born to Dean and Joanne (Hill) Snyder on September 17, 1954, in Mason City, IA. He grew up in Clear Lake, Iowa and graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1973. Don grew up working with his brothers for their dad's construction business, Dean Snyder Construction.

In the early eighties Don and his two brothers formed a partnership and started to expand and grow the family business. In 2005, he moved his family to Ames, Iowa, to help expand the company into the central Iowa market, growing the business relationship with Fareway Stores.

In 1983, Don married the love of his life Jane Sharp, whom he met in his home town of Clear Lake, IA. After many attempts of trying to sway her, she finally agreed to go out on a date with him. They quickly fell in love and were married within a year.

Throughout his career, Don was known for his hard work, honesty, and dedication. He treated his employees like family and was beloved by all who worked with him. In 2022, he celebrated 50 years at Dean Snyder Construction. He was honored to also serve on the board of Master Builders of Iowa. Don had a magnetic personality, someone who forged deep friendships with people throughout his life and who had a great sense of humor and loved to make others laugh.

Don cared deeply about helping those around him and making the world a better place for future generations. He was involved in his community, and he gave back generously through various philanthropic efforts. He has been involved with many organizations over the years, but recently, the Pinky Swear Foundation stole his heart. Once he heard their mission to help kids with cancer on WHO radio during their annual radiothon, he immediately felt moved to help in any way that he could and dedicated his time and efforts to the organization.

Above all else, Don Snyder treasured the time he spent with his family. He was a devoted father to his two children, Ashley and Andrew (Desirae), and a beloved grandfather to his three grandchildren, Ethan Butcher, Jaxon Snyder, and Aliyah Snyder. He loved nothing more than spending time with them, and his family will always cherish the memories they shared together.

Don's passing is a great loss to his family, friends, colleagues, and community. He will be deeply missed, but fondly remembered for his many achievements and contributions.

Don is survived by his wife of 40 years, Jane; daughter Ashley Butcher; son Andrew (Desirae); grandchildren Ethan Butcher, Jaxon Snyder, and Aliyah Snyder; numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends and colleagues. He is preceded in death by his parents Dean and Joanne Snyder; father-in-law and mother-in-law Merl and Helen Sharp; brother-in-law Robert Sharp, and son-in-law Aaron Butcher.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to Pinky Swear.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.AnkenyMemorial.com.