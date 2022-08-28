Don E. Caldwell

December 6, 1933-August 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Don E. Caldwell, 88, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A Funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Dan Gerrietts officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, where military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the Mason City Veterans.

Visitation will be held Monday evening, August 29, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Don's service at the church on Tuesday.

Don was born on December 6, 1933 in Mason City, the son of George and Louise (Ross) Caldwell. He was a lifelong resident of Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1951. Following high school Don enlisted in the United States Navy where he honorably served his country during the Korean War as a Gunner's Mate on the USS Bremerton.

On September 16, 1956 Don was united in marriage to Maggie Matson in Mason City after the two met while attending a dance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake. Together they were blessed with three children, Rick, Jean, and Ron.

Don's career was spent in printing; for 30 years he worked at the Globe Gazette in Mason City. He also worked for The Printing Office in Thornton before spending his final ten years of employment at Stoyles prior to his retirement in 1996. Don was always one to keep busy, and retirement for him was no different. Many weekday mornings were spent enjoying a cup of coffee with his friends at HyVee East or Hardees. He loved golfing, especially with his family, and participated in many Father Son tournaments over the years.

He was a dedicated family man and loved taking his kids to the bowling alley in their childhood years and was a devoted Little League coach. As their family grew to include grandchildren Don took every available opportunity to support them with their athletic and academic endeavors. Don will be remembered by many for his kindness, quick wit, and sense of humor.

He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Mason City VFW.

Don is survived by his wife, Maggie; children, Rick Caldwell, Garner, Jean (Rainer) Entenmann, Germany, and Ron Caldwell, Clinton; six grandchildren, Chad Caldwell, Cory Caldwell, Alex Caldwell, Dustin Caldwell, Laura Sperl, and Nicole Entenmann; two great grandchildren, Carver and Charley Caldwell; and his sister, Colleen Dyre, Clear Lake.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Shirley Alitz.

