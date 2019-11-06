Dolvin “Dolly” V. Miland
November 15, 1929 - October 31, 2019
BELMOND - Dolvin “Dolly” V. Miland, 89, of Belmond, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Belmond.
Funeral services for Dolvin Miland will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Avenue Northeast in Belmond, with Pastor Mark Peterson officiating.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Dolvin Vance Miland was born November 15, 1929 on a farm outside of Ostrander, Minnesota, to Gunvick and S. Marie (Sterling) Miland. He graduated from Grand Meadow High School in 1947.
Dolvin was united in marriage to Donna Dirks on August 15, 1953 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Austin, Minnesota. The couple were blessed with three children and made their home in Goodell and later moved to Belmond in 1998.
You have free articles remaining.
Dolvin worked for the United States Postal Service for many years. He served as postmaster in Goodell for 13 years, followed by 15 years as postmaster in Thornton, retiring in 1992. His retirement was short-lived, as he began working in security at Eaton Corporation in January of 1993 until his retirement at age 77 on May 1, 2007.
In the earlier years of their marriage, Dolvin and Donna enjoyed camping with family and friends. He also enjoyed tinkering in the garage, working on cars and John Deere garden tractors which he would refurbish and sell.
Dolvin was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Belmond.
Dolvin will be lovingly remembered for his incredible work ethic, his quick-witted and fun-spirited sense of humor and for playfully teasing his friends and family.
Dolvin is survived by his wife, Donna, of Belmond; children Greg (Nona) Miland of Belmond; Darla (Ron) Olson of LuVerne and Lynn Miland of Belmond; grandchildren Heather (Micah) Peterson of Grand Meadow, Minnesota, Amanda (Jerad) Barker of Lakeville, Minnesota, Abbie (Josh) Grimm of Bancroft, Scott (Meerim) Miland of Duluth, Minnesota and Jon Olson of LuVerne; great grandchildren Talon and Kaden Grimm, Alyssa Peterson, Callen and Dominic Barker, and Aliya Miland; along with numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dolvin was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter born silently, sisters Veranese, Adeline and Gwenlyn and brother Larry.
Ewing Funeral Home 111 Luick's Lane South Belmond, Iowa 50421 641-444-3248 www.ewingfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.