Dolores W. Chenoweth (Downey)
November 24, 1930 - January 18, 2020
Dolores W. Chenoweth (Downey), 89 of Tucson, Arizona and formally of Mason City, Iowa was relieved of her pain and suffering on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Dolores was born in Spragueville, Iowa on November 24, 1930. She graduated from Goose Lake High School in 1949 and attended American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa in 1949-50. She went to work for the Hotel Hanford in 1967, continued with the company when they moved to the Sheraton Inn in 1969, and subsequently changed their name to the Park Inn International in 1989. She retired in 1991 when the motel was sold. She also worked part time for K of C club in Mason City.
She resided in Mason City for 45 years before retiring to Tucson permanently 20 years ago. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy (Bruce) Meekin of Tucson; son Rick (Gina) Chenoweth of Mason City and grandchildren Ben (Becca) Granger and Caitlin Granger of Tucson; Patrick (Melanie) Chenoweth of Minneapolis and Nicole(Ryan) Rand of Waterloo. She also has 9 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Nina Downey; brother Gerald Downey and sister Arlene Downey Kostner.
Services will be Thursday, February 6 at 11:00 at East Lawn Mortuary and Cemetery, 5801 E. Grant Road, Tucson, Arizona.
