Dolores W. Chenoweth (Downey)

Dolores was born in Spragueville, Iowa on November 24, 1930. She graduated from Goose Lake High School in 1949 and attended American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa in 1949-50. She went to work for the Hotel Hanford in 1967, continued with the company when they moved to the Sheraton Inn in 1969, and subsequently changed their name to the Park Inn International in 1989. She retired in 1991 when the motel was sold. She also worked part time for K of C club in Mason City.