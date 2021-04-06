Dola Margaret Shannon

But while working all these jobs, she was always busy baking, canning - when items were in season. She would sell her “Tortilla's”, “Hot Sauce”, cookies, bread, and other baked goods. She will be remembered for never letting anyone walk away from her table hungry, she always had the coffee pot on, and friends and family were always welcome to stop in at any time and for being a hard worker. Dola in her “spare time”, would go gambling with Jack and her friends.

Dola later moved from her home, with two kitchens, on Cerro Gordo Way to Corner Stone Assisted Living, where she resided for four years. After those four years, she moved to the Lutheran Retirement Home for two years. Her daughter, Lindee, works there; so, it really helped when the pandemic started that she had a family member to see daily. Even while in both places, mom's passions for baking, cooking, or wanting to can were still a desire for her.

Dola was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, VFW and Ladies Auxiliary of Mason City.

Dola is survived by her children, Debra Perry, Kristi Infante, John Infante, Lindee Infante and Joy Campbell; step children, Maureen "Reenie" Skellenger, Tammy Carpenter, Michele Shannon, many grandchildren, great grandchildren; brother, Westly "Bud" Bahnsen and wife Pauline, and many extended nieces, nephews, and many Shannon in-laws.