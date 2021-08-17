Dixie Lee Christopherson

She loved to attend all the school and special events for the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband loved to travel together taking trips to Alaska, Panama, Hawaii, Europe, and nearly every continental United States.

Dixie really enjoyed playing cards and games with friends and neighbors and hosting social events with family and friends. She and Howard also enjoyed camping with friends and family for over 55 years.

Always involved in helping others, she for years as Sunday school superintendent, 4-H club leader, and as organizer of many events at Siesta Village in Weslaco, Texas, their winter home. There she was the Sunshine Lady for many years also at Siesta Village.

Dixie is survived by her husband Howard (Chris) of Mason City; daughter Christy (David) VanDeventer of Algona; sons Craig (Patricia) Christopherson of Sheffield, Curtis Christopherson and Rochelle Arends of Rockford, and David (Pam) Christopherson of Mason City; brother Roger Shaner of Ankeny; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Harvey and Mynn Christopherson, sisters-in-law Stephanie Shaner, Faye (Floyd) Dohrmann, Maxine Nabor, and brothers-in-law Roger (Lucy) Christopherson and Harvey Dean Christopherson.