Dixie Lee Christopherson
September 26, 1933-August 15, 2021
ROCKFORD-Dixie Lee Christopherson, 87, passed away at her residence in Mason City on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Her husband Howard (Chris) of 69 years was by her side.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 805 E Main Ave., Rockford. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. with a one hour prior visitation on Friday, August 20, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Robert Scheurer officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.
Dixie was born to Harry and Marie Shaner in Mason City on September 26, 1933. During her childhood, the family moved to Decorah, then Minnesota, and back to Mason City where she graduated from high school. While in Minnesota the family grew to include her brother Roger.
Dixie graduated from Mason City High School in 1951 while working part-time. She worked full time after graduation. She married Howard (Chris), the love of her life, on June 22, 1952. During the 69 years of their marriage, they raised a daughter and three sons who had eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. From 1957 to 2012, Dixie and Howard (Chris) farmed west of Rockford until the couple decided it was time to retire from farming and moved to Mason City.
She loved to attend all the school and special events for the children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She and her husband loved to travel together taking trips to Alaska, Panama, Hawaii, Europe, and nearly every continental United States.
Dixie really enjoyed playing cards and games with friends and neighbors and hosting social events with family and friends. She and Howard also enjoyed camping with friends and family for over 55 years.
Always involved in helping others, she for years as Sunday school superintendent, 4-H club leader, and as organizer of many events at Siesta Village in Weslaco, Texas, their winter home. There she was the Sunshine Lady for many years also at Siesta Village.
Dixie is survived by her husband Howard (Chris) of Mason City; daughter Christy (David) VanDeventer of Algona; sons Craig (Patricia) Christopherson of Sheffield, Curtis Christopherson and Rochelle Arends of Rockford, and David (Pam) Christopherson of Mason City; brother Roger Shaner of Ankeny; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Harvey and Mynn Christopherson, sisters-in-law Stephanie Shaner, Faye (Floyd) Dohrmann, Maxine Nabor, and brothers-in-law Roger (Lucy) Christopherson and Harvey Dean Christopherson.
Cards and memorials may be sent to: 380 S. Yorktown #34, Mason City, Iowa 50401. Memorials will be given to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Fullerton Schumburg Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 302 West Main, Rockford, Iowa 50468 641-756-3311, www.Fullertonfh.com
