Dixie L. Van Every, 87, passed away peacefully Saturday July 18, 2020, at Kennybrook Village. Burial rights have been honored according to Dixie's wishes with a family graveside service to be held at a later time in Mason City. Dixie Lee Van Every was born February 5, 1933 in Mason City, Iowa, daughter of Perley and Vivian Broadwell. She was married to Dave Van Every in 1952 and had 3 boys. She married Ken Hoogheem in 1990. She worked for the Department of Justice, FBI, Washington D.C. and for the Clinton Community School District, Henry Sabin School for 26 years. She is survived by two sons, Col. Steve (Bridget) Van Every of Des Moines and Mick (Pam) Van Every of Oconomowoc, WI. Five Grandchildren; Shayne (Kate) Cobine of Ankeny, Ryan (Julie) Van Every of Des Moines, Josh (Kaprice) Van Every of Adel, Jessa (Kevin) Cisewski of Oconomowoc, WI and Melissa Van Every of Las Vegas, NV. Ten Great-Grandchildren; Gavin, Noah, Adelyn, Kamrym Cobine, Rylee, Kimber, Jace, Jaxson, Ella Van Every, and Everett Cisewski. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents and son Terry. Her friends were very special to her. She enjoyed socializing with her golf buddies, and cherished the years with those in the Clinton School System. Dixie was very proud of her family and their accomplishments. The Family wishes to thank the Staff of Kennybrook Village for help and care during her time there, and to Sun Crest Hospice Care! Memorials can be made in her name to the Benevolent Society in Clinton, Iowa, or the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.