August 12, 1935 - November 19, 2019
MASON CITY - Dixie L. Harris, 84, of Mason City, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St S.E. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Dixie Harris. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Dixie was born to Walter and Lydia (Beisel) Muhlstein on August 12, 1935, in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up alongside three brothers Walter Jr. (Chunk), Don, and Rich, and sister Donna (Muhlstein) Meyer. In 1953, Dixie graduated from Mason City High School. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Charles (Chuck) E. Harris in Central Park on the Fourth of July weekend of 1953. They were united in marriage on June 20, 1954. Dixie and Chuck celebrated 62 years of marriage before he passed away in 2017. His absence was felt strongly in her final years.
Throughout her life, Dixie loved spending time with friends and family. She treasured the years she spent at home raising her children. In the mid-70s, she began working for Target, where she enjoyed her work and made new friends and memories. After her retirement, she used her free time to create special bonds with her three granddaughters and spend time with family and friends; this included traveling, gambling, or just visits over coffee. Additionally, Dixie was known and will be remembered for her impeccable handwriting and unending desire to ‘tidy up.'
You have free articles remaining.
Dixie was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, parents Walter and Lydia, brothers Walter Jr. and Don, sister Darlene, brother-in-law Ed, and sisters-in-law Mokey and Sharon. She is survived by children Charles (Mary) Harris of Mason City, Jay (Kristi Schroedl) Harris and Lori (Dean) Thole of Minneapolis, MN, granddaughters Jamie (Greg) Malek, Jillian (Scott Woodward) Harris of Mason City and Sara Trout of Minneapolis, MN, brother Rich (Trudy) Muhlstein and sister Donna Meyer. Dixie's great-grandchildren include Ethan, Kellar, Sophie and Charlie Malek, and Cason and Rhett Trout. She was also loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, step-grandkids, and friends, including goddaughter Brenda Bartz who showed a great deal of support through Dixie's illness. Her step-grandchildren include Colin, Jessica, Brynlyn and Gavin Klang; Katy, Sean, Leo, and Max Duffy; and Kelly and Steven Blanchette.
Dixie's absence will be felt by all who knew and loved her. Memorials can be directed to Dixie's family.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.