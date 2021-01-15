Dionisia "Dee" Barragan
October 9, 1937-January 12, 2021
Dionisia "Dee" Barragan, 83, of Mason City, IA, was welcomed into the arms of her parents and brother Junior at the gates of heaven on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Dee's life during Visitation on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City from 5-7 p.m., as part of a 6:30 p.m. Vigil Service followed by a Rosary and/or during the Mass of Christian Burial held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at St Joseph Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish with Father Neil Manternach officiating. Attendants to the Visitation and/or funeral service must wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. Those unable to attend in person may participate virtually at https://www.facebook.com/Fullertonfuneralhome (Fullerton Funeral Home Facebook page). Interment will follow the funeral service at Elmwood-St Joseph Cemetery.
Dionisia (“Dee”) was born on October 9, 1937, the daughter of Alberto Sr. and Maria (Loera) Muniz in San Juan, Texas. Dee's youth was spent in San Juan. She traveled with her family to Clear Lake for many years to work at the Kennedy vegetable farms, where they later settled for a short time before moving to Mason City in 1954. Dee attended Mason City High School. She worked at Armour for many years and later at Baskin Robbins when the Armour plant closed before returning to Armour when the new plant was built.
Dee married Jose Barragan, Sr. and their union created five children who were the center of her world. She is survived by many who are thankful to have shared in her life, including her children: Julie (John) Hammen, Kathleen (Nichole) Beard, Jose' Barragan, Arthur Barragan, and Vicky (Bob Hagen) Barragan; Grandchildren: JoElla (Steven) Larsen, John (Hannah Lang) Hammen Jr, Geoffery (Laura) Thomas; Jonathan Thomas, Rachel Barragan, Jeremy Barragan, Sawyer Barragan, Kynzi Barragan, Cayd Barragan; and; Great-Grandchildren: Charliejane Larsen, Hyde Larsen, Hayze Larsen, Ely Lugar, Lamar Barragan, Landry Thomas, Parks Thomas, Da'Vion Barragan; five sisters Aurora Lozano, Mary Lopez, Jane (Richard) Duran, Virginia (Lyle) Myers, Amadita “Ann” (Warren Steenhard) Shaffer; two brothers Vincent (Kathleen) Muinz, Sr. and Ruben (Judy) Muniz. Special family members Rita Muniz and Robert Thomas. Dee's family extends their gratitude to the physicians and staff at MercyOne Cancer Center and MercyOne Dialysis Center who lovingly cared for Dee over the past ten years.
Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Dee was an amazing lady, devoted to her family, friends and community. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom felt her unconditional love and acceptance. It was not uncommon for one or another to live with Grandma Dee from time to time. She cherished her eight siblings and made many fond memories with them traveling to one another's homes and across the country to visit extended family, including those she fondly called “cousins”. Dee and her siblings could often be found amongst friends enjoying time at the casino. Her magnetic presence drew many and she made new friends wherever she went. Dee could frequently be found at her dining room table surrounded by loved ones and newcomers eager to be nourished by her wonderful cooking, stories and laugh. Special favorites Dee made with love include tamales, tortillas and beans. Those who shared Dee's table never failed to leave with full stomachs and hearts.
Dee's faith sustained her through many of the curves life threw at her including the loss of her parents and brother, cancer and other of life's tribulations. Even when her medical condition forced her to put her love of bowling in local and national tournaments aside, Dee never complained. Rather, she moved on to cultivate a love of caring for creation in the form of her lawn, garden and flower beds.
Dee's caring presence will be deeply missed, but the memories made at her “Big Blue House on The Corner“ will live on in the hearts of many.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes
