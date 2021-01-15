Dionisia "Dee" Barragan

Dee married Jose Barragan, Sr. and their union created five children who were the center of her world. She is survived by many who are thankful to have shared in her life, including her children: Julie (John) Hammen, Kathleen (Nichole) Beard, Jose' Barragan, Arthur Barragan, and Vicky (Bob Hagen) Barragan; Grandchildren: JoElla (Steven) Larsen, John (Hannah Lang) Hammen Jr, Geoffery (Laura) Thomas; Jonathan Thomas, Rachel Barragan, Jeremy Barragan, Sawyer Barragan, Kynzi Barragan, Cayd Barragan; and; Great-Grandchildren: Charliejane Larsen, Hyde Larsen, Hayze Larsen, Ely Lugar, Lamar Barragan, Landry Thomas, Parks Thomas, Da'Vion Barragan; five sisters Aurora Lozano, Mary Lopez, Jane (Richard) Duran, Virginia (Lyle) Myers, Amadita “Ann” (Warren Steenhard) Shaffer; two brothers Vincent (Kathleen) Muinz, Sr. and Ruben (Judy) Muniz. Special family members Rita Muniz and Robert Thomas. Dee's family extends their gratitude to the physicians and staff at MercyOne Cancer Center and MercyOne Dialysis Center who lovingly cared for Dee over the past ten years.

Dee was an amazing lady, devoted to her family, friends and community. She treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all of whom felt her unconditional love and acceptance. It was not uncommon for one or another to live with Grandma Dee from time to time. She cherished her eight siblings and made many fond memories with them traveling to one another's homes and across the country to visit extended family, including those she fondly called “cousins”. Dee and her siblings could often be found amongst friends enjoying time at the casino. Her magnetic presence drew many and she made new friends wherever she went. Dee could frequently be found at her dining room table surrounded by loved ones and newcomers eager to be nourished by her wonderful cooking, stories and laugh. Special favorites Dee made with love include tamales, tortillas and beans. Those who shared Dee's table never failed to leave with full stomachs and hearts.