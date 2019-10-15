Dianne Sue Josten
July 15, 1944 - October 14th, 2019
Dianne Sue Josten, age 75, of Marshalltown, IA passed away Monday, October 14th, 2019 at Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA. Cremation rites have been given and a Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17th at the First Presbyterian Church in Marshalltown. Private family burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from Wednesday, October 16th from 5 – 8 pm at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, Marshalltown. In lieu of flowers, her family has requested that memorials may be directed to any charity of your choice.
Born on July 15, 1944 in Belmond, IA, Dianne was the daughter of Andrew and Herma (Vierkant) Lauen. She grew up in Meservey, IA and graduated from the Meservey High School in 1962 and then attended Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She was united in marriage to Marvin Josten on November 27, 1968 at the First Reformed Church in Meservey, IA. The couple lived in Moline, IL, Forest City, IA and Garner, IA before moving to Marshalltown in 2006. Dianne had been employed at the Garner Leader newspaper and later at the Hancock County Courthouse. She loved being involved in her grandchildren's activities and she also loved watching sport events on television. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Rusty Hinges Water Aerobics Club at the Marshalltown YMCA.
Left to cherish her memory are her two children, Lynne (Brian) Bovenmyer and Eric (Staci) Josten; her grandchildren: Owen and Shelby Bovenmyer and Zachary and Cale Josten; her brothers, Dean (Mary) Lauen and Bob (Sandy) Lauen and several nieces and nephews.
In eternal life, Dianne has been reunited with her parents and husband, Marvin (Feb. 18, 2015).
