Dianna M. Weber

(1937-2020)

PHARR, TEXAS - Dianna Mae Weber 83 of Pharr Texas formally of Mason city, died peacefully at her home on August 12th 2020. Services will be held at a later date. In leu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or leukemia lymphoma society.

Dianna Weber was born May 9,1937, in Cooperstown North Dakota to Clarence and Ethel (Michaelis) Paintner. She grew up on the family farm participating in FFA showing cattle and Duroc pigs. Dianna played clarinet in the band and was an avid reader. She graduated with honors from Cooperstown High School in 1955. She was joined in marriage to Elmo H. Arndt of Jessie North Dakota in 1954. They resided around the Cooperstown area. Dianna was employed by the Griggs County ASCS office for 10 years while raising her 3 children.