Diane S. Sage

March 10, 1940-January 21, 2022

MASON CITY-Diane S. Sage, 81, of Mason City passed away Friday, January 21, 2022.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. She will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at the funeral chapel and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Diane was born in Mason City, Iowa on March 10th, 1940 to Harley “Jim” and Margaret (Sanvik) McQuatters and was raised in Manly, Iowa. During her childhood Diane enjoyed and excelled in music, taking several years of piano lessons and representing Manly High School in the 1958 North Iowa Band Festival as “Miss Manly” playing clarinet for her high school.

She always said her high school years were some of her most fond memories and she rarely missed a high school reunion.

After high school, Diane enrolled and graduated from La James College of Hair Styling. This is where she met and later married the love of her life, John “Jack” Sage. Together they raised three daughters: Jamie, Kim, and Terri. The family often took vacations “Up North” in Northern Minnesota or stayed close and rented cabins at Clear Lake. In her later years with her husband, they enjoyed trips along the Mississippi River. She loved the serenity of the lakes and rivers.

Diane went back to school at Hamilton Business College and received a Medical Secretary Degree and went to work for Opportunity Village - Supported Independence. She enjoyed working with the special needs individuals in their own home environment. Diane was an avid cook and baker. She was famous around family and friends for her potato salad, meat balls, pork cutlets, and during the Christmas Season, her sugar cookies. She would often make plates of cookies and give them to neighbors, friends and family. Diane loved to go and get a great bargain at garage sales. It was always a full, day long event.

Diane lived on her own during the later years of her life, but continued to receive friends and family enjoying the company. She loved taking drives wherever and while she could, would visit her sister Linda Stoffer and her family up near Hudson, Wisconsin. Diane was a kind, wonderful mother, grandmother, sibling, aunt and friend. She touched so many lives around her and will be sorely missed.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Jame Sage, Kim (Dale) Kliven, and Terri (John) Atkinson; a grandson, Jake Kliven, who held a special place in her heart; siblings, Linda Stoffer and Gary (Alta) McQuatters as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members; and of course, her chihuahua, Zoey, who was a great companion and comfort for Diane for 11 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years John Sage; her parents, Harley “Jim” and Margaret McQuatters; her mother and father-in-law, Gladys Gasaway and Clayton Sage; nephews, WayD McQuatters and Tim Sage; brothers-in-law, CJ Stoffer, Milton Sage, Dick Sage, and Dick Sutton; sister-in-law, Florence Sutton.

Jamie, Kim and Terri would like to give a special thanks to Linda Stoffer, Deb and Jeff Magnuson and the rest of the Stoffer family for all of the love and support they gave Diane, especially during her later years.

