Diane Marie Yager Pedersen

April 18, 1961-January 22, 2022

MASON CITY-Diane Marie Yager Pedersen, 60 of Mason City, lost her battle with leukemia after being diagnosed in September, on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. In accordance with Diane's wishes there will be no services.

Diane was born April 18, 1961 the daughter of Charles and Deloris (Bresley) Miller in Joliet, Illinois. Diane was a giver of her heart, she enjoyed making things that brought joy to others. She loved to crochet and doing diamond art crafts. Diane looked forward to her time spent with Lynn and his family.

Diane is survived by her husband Lynn; children, Jeremy (Kim) Weir, Maria (Chad) Palmer; three sisters, two brothers, six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

