December 25, 2022

Diane M. Burtness, 79 of Branson West, MO and formerly of Fertile, passed away Christmas Day, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Mary Findlay officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials be directed to Fertile Lutheran Church 602 W Washington St, Fertile, IA 50434 or Shepherd of the Hills Church, 71 Kimberling Boulevard, Kimberling City, MO 65686.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com