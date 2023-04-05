Diane Lynn Garnas

April 1, 2023

Diane Lynn Garnas, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023, in her Kensett, Iowa, home.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E Fourth Street, Hanlontown, Iowa, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt Officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E Spring St., Manly, Iowa. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral service.

