Diane Lynn Gansemer

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021, with a public visitation starting at noon at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. A mask must be worn for those in attendance. Pastor Scott Davis will be officiating and a private family burial will follow at a later date.

Diane was born on December 22, 1956 in Mason City, IA to Terry and Lois (Cummings) Roberts. She was raised in Oelwein, IA and graduated from Oelwein High School in 1975. Diane was the mother of three children: Shawn, Christopher and Nicholas. On September 24, 1998 she was united in marriage to John Gansemer. Diane worked for the American Cancer Society as an office manager. In her free time she loved to go camping, especially at Camp of the Woods in Rock Falls, IA. In her younger years, Diane enjoyed swimming and singing, whether it was at Grace Evangelical Free Church or singing Karaoke. She was also an avid card player. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.