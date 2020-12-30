Diane Lee Anderson

November 13, 1939-December 23, 2020

Cedar Rapids-Diane Lee Anderson, 81, of Cedar Rapids passed away at home on December 23, 2020.

A private family memorial service will be held this Saturday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in Marathon, Iowa this Summer 2021. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of facemasks or shields is required. A livestream link may be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/15251138 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 2, 2020.

Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Gordon, and their three sons, Scott (Carrie), and their children Nolan (Brianna) and Rosalyn of Cedar Rapids; Kevin (Deb), and their sons Izaak and Lucas of Nampa, Idaho; Todd and his children Spencer and Riley of Cedar Rapids; Sister, Marcia Bailey of Donna, Texas, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law Jerry and Merlyn Anderson.