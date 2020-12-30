Diane Lee Anderson
November 13, 1939-December 23, 2020
Cedar Rapids-Diane Lee Anderson, 81, of Cedar Rapids passed away at home on December 23, 2020.
A private family memorial service will be held this Saturday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A graveside service and celebration of life will be held in Marathon, Iowa this Summer 2021. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced. The use of facemasks or shields is required. A livestream link may be viewed at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/15251138 at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 2, 2020.
Diane is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Gordon, and their three sons, Scott (Carrie), and their children Nolan (Brianna) and Rosalyn of Cedar Rapids; Kevin (Deb), and their sons Izaak and Lucas of Nampa, Idaho; Todd and his children Spencer and Riley of Cedar Rapids; Sister, Marcia Bailey of Donna, Texas, and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers-in-law Jerry and Merlyn Anderson.
Diane Lee Anderson, the daughter of E. G. "Ben" and Delilah Bailey, was born in Fort Dodge, Iowa on November 13, 1939. She graduated high school in Marathon in 1957 and went on to beautician school. In 1958 she married Gordie and raised their sons in Marathon, Greene and Belmond, Iowa. Diane operated her own salon, worked as a vet assistant, and partnered in their family farm operation. Upon retiring, Diane and Gordie moved to Arkansas in 2000 for a number of years and enjoyed a busy craft and decorative painting business. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 2015 to be closer to family. She was a member of Christ by the Lake Lutheran Church in Bull Shoals, Arkansas, and Faith Lutheran Church locally
Mom was loved by all and will be missed by so many in Iowa and the Ozarks. She shared this poem with the family at the end -
"I know how much you miss me; I see the pain inside your heart, but I am not too far away, we really aren't apart. So be happy for me dear ones, you know I hold you dear. And be glad I am spending Christmas with Jesus Christ this year" - from My First Christmas in Heaven
