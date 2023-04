Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 28th at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with a Scriptural wake service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be directed to God's Pantry or JDRF. www.cataldofuneralhome.com