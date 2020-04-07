Diane L. Ott

Hobbies included: Quilting, cross-stitch, Life-Long Learning at NIACC, and reading. Diane made numerous quilts for family and friends. Each quilt had a story behind it and sometimes included a hidden meaning within the quilt. She enjoyed the time spent quilting with her friends and took great pride in each finished product. During the school year Diane would tell stories from her Life-Long Learning “class” and was eager to learn new things. She spoke highly of the program offered by NIACC and encouraged others to attend. Her son would tease her about her “class” as she never took a test.