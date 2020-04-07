Diane L. Ott
July 20, 1938-March 29, 2020
Nora Springs - Diane L. Ott, 81, of Nora Springs, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Mason City, IA.
Diane's wishes were for cremation. Following current CDC guidelines, the family has decided to postpone memorial service until a later date.
Diane was born July 20, 1938 in Mason City to Kathryn Marie Auestad (Ballinger) Childers, RN and Carl Ballinger of Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Des Moines East High School where she was the captain of the girls synchronized swim team. Diane was proud to be an East High alum and stayed in contact with many classmates over the years. Class reunions were an event that Diane looked forward to.
Employment included: Younkers, billing department, Des Moines, IA. 1956-57; Iowa State Teachers College, public relations department, Cedar Falls, IA. 1957-58; Davis Drug Fayette, IA. 1958-60; Dr. John F. Maughan, office, Baxter, IA. 1960-62; Younkers, customer service, Mason City, IA. 1996-2000.
Service organizations included: MC Christian Women's; MC conference American Luther church (ALCW); Mid-West conference coordinator Covenant women; Twin Lakes Bible Camp-councilor-women's retreat committee; 1st Covenant MC women's ministry board, diaconate board member, Sunday school and VBS teacher.
Hobbies included: Quilting, cross-stitch, Life-Long Learning at NIACC, and reading. Diane made numerous quilts for family and friends. Each quilt had a story behind it and sometimes included a hidden meaning within the quilt. She enjoyed the time spent quilting with her friends and took great pride in each finished product. During the school year Diane would tell stories from her Life-Long Learning “class” and was eager to learn new things. She spoke highly of the program offered by NIACC and encouraged others to attend. Her son would tease her about her “class” as she never took a test.
Diane was a church member for the following: Grand View Lutheran, Des Moines, IA; Trinity Lutheran, Newton, IA; St. Luke Lutheran, Nora Springs, IA; 1st Covenant, Mason City, IA.
On June 7th 1957, Diane married Jerry Ott in Des Moines, IA. To this union two children were born, Suzanne Ott (Holland) and Stephen Ott.
Diane is survived by her husband, Jerry of Nora Springs; brother-in-law, Mel Ott of Winona, MN; Son-in-law, Ross Holland (late Suzanne) of Dilworth MN; Son, Stephen (Patty) Ott of Mason City; Brother, Michael (Arlene) Ballinger of Warsaw, MO; Sister, Peggy Jo (John) Bernt of Salmon, ID; Grandchildren: Andrew Holland, Fargo ND; Allison (Levy) Bergstrom, Lake George, MN; Drake Ott, Mason City; Chase Ott, Mason City, Chandler Ott, Mason City. Step-grandchildren: Madelyn Holmgaard, Mason City; Ian Holmgaard, Mason City; Nash Holmgaard, Mason City. Great-grandchildren: Adelyn Ott, Riley Bergstrom, Keelan Bergstrom. Several nieces and nephews.
Diane was proceeded in death by both of her parents, daughter Suzanne Holland, sister Caryl and husband Lyman Graham of Tucson AZ, brother Arlyn Ballinger of Tucson, AZ and St. Ansgar, IA; paternal and maternal grandparents.
