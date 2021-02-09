Diane K. Zuehlke

September 23, 1951-February 3, 2021

Diane K. Zuehlke, 69 of Forest City, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Private Family Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Diane Kay (Langfald) Zuehlke, daughter of Robert and JoAnn (Olson) Langfald was born September 23, 1951 at the Forest City Hospital in Forest City, Iowa. Diane was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran faith. She attended Forest City Elementary School and graduated from Forest City High School in 1970. Diane graduated from Hamilton Business School in Mason City, Iowa in 1972 with a degree in an Office Specialist. Diane married Ronald Zuehlke in 1976, they later divorced in 1990.

Diane worked in numerous offices in Mason City; River City International, Key Way Inc., Cannella Wholesale, Premium Beverage and IC Systems.