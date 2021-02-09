Diane K. Zuehlke
September 23, 1951-February 3, 2021
Diane K. Zuehlke, 69 of Forest City, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.
Private Family Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.
Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.
Diane Kay (Langfald) Zuehlke, daughter of Robert and JoAnn (Olson) Langfald was born September 23, 1951 at the Forest City Hospital in Forest City, Iowa. Diane was baptized and confirmed in Lutheran faith. She attended Forest City Elementary School and graduated from Forest City High School in 1970. Diane graduated from Hamilton Business School in Mason City, Iowa in 1972 with a degree in an Office Specialist. Diane married Ronald Zuehlke in 1976, they later divorced in 1990.
Diane worked in numerous offices in Mason City; River City International, Key Way Inc., Cannella Wholesale, Premium Beverage and IC Systems.
Diane was a member of the North Iowa Chapter Embroiders Guild of America for 15 years. She also enjoyed doing needlepoint and cross stitch. Diane was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. Diane enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Dan (Kim) Langfald of Forest City; nephews, Joe (Lindsay) Langfald and Joshua Langfald; great nephew, Jay Langfald and four great-nieces, Gracelyn, Karli, Rilee and Harper Langfald; aunt, Lois Webster of Charles City and numerous cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and JoAnn Langfald; nephew, Christopher Langfald; grandparents, Melvin and Julia Olson and Ole and Inez Langfald.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.