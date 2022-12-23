 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diane Howlett Barry

April 7, 1947-December 10, 2022

Diane Howlett Barry of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Britt died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 75.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with lunch to follow at the church.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church preceding the funeral service.

Cataldo Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

