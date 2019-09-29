Diane Evans

{{featured_button_text}}
May 19, 1950-September 30, 2019

MASON CITY --- Diane Marie Evans, 69, of Mason City lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 in Mason City. Memorial services will be held in Webster City at Graceland Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30th, 2019. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center is caring for the family.

Diane was born May 19th, 1950 in Webster City, the daughter of George and Betty Ringer. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1968.

Diane married William L. Evans in 1971 and had two children, Matthew and Melissa.

Diane worked as a Psychiatric nurse for Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for 21 years, a job she dearly loved.

Diane is survived by son, Matthew of Mason City; daughter, Melissa of Addison, TX; brother, Jon Ringer of Minooka, IL; Uncle Don Best of Webster City; Aunt Darlene Best of Webster City and many cherished extended family members.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Ringer.

