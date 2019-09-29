May 19, 1950-September 30, 2019
MASON CITY --- Diane Marie Evans, 69, of Mason City lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 in Mason City. Memorial services will be held in Webster City at Graceland Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30th, 2019. Foster Funeral & Cremation Center is caring for the family.
Diane was born May 19th, 1950 in Webster City, the daughter of George and Betty Ringer. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1968.
Diane married William L. Evans in 1971 and had two children, Matthew and Melissa.
You have free articles remaining.
Diane worked as a Psychiatric nurse for Mercy Medical Center North Iowa for 21 years, a job she dearly loved.
Diane is survived by son, Matthew of Mason City; daughter, Melissa of Addison, TX; brother, Jon Ringer of Minooka, IL; Uncle Don Best of Webster City; Aunt Darlene Best of Webster City and many cherished extended family members.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Betty Ringer.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.