Diana Lynne McCaulley

February 27, 1944-October 31, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ-Diana died peacefully at home with her loved ones in Phoenix, Arizona. She died from complications of Parkinson’s disease on 10/31/2022.

Diana was preceded in death by parents

Howard and Ella Beery, son Shawn, daughter Ginger, and siblings Wallace, Ronald and Victoria as well as beloved friend and cousin Mary Barragy. Diana is survived by daughters Kimberly, Karla (Flynn Conlin), Charity, and son Chad (Monica). She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren and

sisters Elena and Judith.

She was born in Vanport, Oregon and grew up in Mason City, Iowa. She spent time as a young married adult starting her family in Davenport, Iowa before moving to Arizona in the early 1970’s. She attended Newman Catholic High School where it was rumored that she would argue with the nuns about different ways to solve math problems. She enjoyed speech club and cheerleading, earning the nickname Big Mouth. She always entertained arguments, not shying away, especially if it involved defending her family.

After her divorce in her early thirties, she

exemplified resiliency as she single-handedly raised 5 children as well as being very involved with rearing of grandchildren. She did all her own home repairs, car repairs, yard work etc.

Living so far from extended family, she relied on herself and tried to instill self-sufficiency in her children. Diana worked as executive housekeeper in hotels such as Arizona Biltmore, Radisson, Orange Tree, Les Jardin and others.

She had side gigs such as Avon to supplement Christmas costs among other things. She also worked in the retail industry at Thrifty’s, Beall’s, and Circle K until Parkinson’s started taking over her body. She could still be found doing tasks like car repair and hoisting heavy boxes at work well into her sixties. She was a strong person in mind, body, and spirit.

Diana made time for her children despite the

rough work schedule, cooking bread, making gnocchi, and spaghetti noodles from scratch.

She attended many events like baseball games, track and field, concerts, and was involved with co-chairing a Boy Scout troop and running a little league concession stand. She demonstrated through action the worth of hard work, economy, resiliency and straight-up fortitude.

She enjoyed traveling to Colorado to see family, and even traveled to Thailand with friend Timo. Her last big trip to Italy was in 2019, a generous gift from niece Lisa Beery. She was able to see Venice, Rome, Orvieto, the Vatican, and searched the Pescara region for members of the D’Angelo and Magnani families. After retirement, Diana could be found working a jigsaw puzzle, watching crime shows or succumbing to her passion of shopping always searching for a great bargain for her or one of her loved ones.

Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Valley in Phoenix on Dec 3rd at 10am, with luncheon and celebration of life following. Inurnment ceremony for Diana, and son Shawn, will be held at Holy Redeemer Cemetery on Dec 5th at 10am.

The family will gladly accept any stories, photos, memories, or fun facts. Please share at: kimberlykbyrne@gmail.com