Diana Lynn North Schwichtenberg

April 18, 1959-March 1, 2023

GARNER-Diana Lynn North Schwichtenberg, 63, of Garner, IA, passed away peacefully at her home in Garner, IA, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Public funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Peace Reformed Church Highway 69 south of Garner. Dr. Maynard Koerner will be officiating. Burial will be in the Amsterdam east of Goodell, IA. Public visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Andrews Funeral Home, 528 East Main, Klemme, IA and will continue one-hour prior the services at church Wednesday. Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice and the Garner Ambulance Service, or to the donor's choice. Diana's funeral will be livestreamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page, just LIKE the page to view.

Diana was born on April 18, 1959, to Clair and Noriene North in Charles City, IA. Diana attended and graduated from Charles City High School in 1977, the attended Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo, IA. While growing up in Charles City, Diana loved riding horses, competing in various races and going to shows.

On July 17, 1982, she was united in marriage to her husband David in Klemme, IA. Diana worked for the Wood Chiropractic Clinic in Garner, IA, for 20 plus years, then retired from there due to several health issues. Diana also worked part-time for Slippery Elm Golf Course in Klemme, IA, during the summer months.

Diana enjoyed her recreational sports and was always an extremely competitive person. She enjoyed bowling with her friends on the Women's Monday Night Bowling League, Tri-State Tournaments, and State Tournaments. Her proudest moment was when she placed 1st in the State Tournament for her bowling class. She enjoyed fishing with her father to see who could catch the largest Walleye, then to see who could tell the best story. Diana also enjoyed golfing in couples' tournaments and spending time with friends she had at the golf course.

She was a member of the Peace Reformed Church of Garner.

In life, she rested her faith in Christ and now in death, she is resting with Him in heaven. This was her only comfort in life and in death:

"That I, with body and soul, both in life and in death, am not my own, but belong to my faithful Savior Jesus Christ, who with his precious blood was fully satisfied from all my sins, and redeemed me from the power of the devil; and so preserves me that without the will of my Father in heaven not a hair can fall from my head; indeed, that all things must work together for my salvation. Wherefore, by His Holy Spirit, He also assures me of eternal life, and makes me heartily willing and ready from now on to live unto Him." (Heidelberg Catechism Q&A 1)

Diana is survived by her husband David of Garner, IA, son Cody (Angie) Schwichtenberg, Herreid, SD, mother Noriene North of Charles City, IA, brother Scott (Kathy) North of Onawa, IA, uncle Gary Matthews of Charles City, IA, step-mother-in-law Daisy Schwichtenberg of Garner, IA, several in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sons Kristopher and Daniel, father Clair North, uncle Donald (Sonny) Matthews, Jesse & Marlys Schwichtenberg, and her grandparents.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeanfloral.com 641-444-4474.