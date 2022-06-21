 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Diana L. Ockerman

December 15, 1946-June 18, 2022

CHEROKEE-Diana L. (Crawford) Ockerman, 75, of Cherokee, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 22nd at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee, Iowa. Pastor Barb Dinelli will officiate. Burial will be made in the Oak Hill Cemetery at Cherokee, Iowa. Public visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21st from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.

