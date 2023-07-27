DeWayne LeRoy Johnson

September 29, 1932-July 22, 2023

FOREST CITY-

DeWayne LeRoy Johnson, the son of Telford and Irene (Hanna) Johnson, was born in Mt. Valley Township, Forest City, Iowa on September 29, 1932. He passed away at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt, Iowa, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 90.

He was baptized at Pilot Knob Lutheran Church, rural Forest City and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. He was a 1949 graduate of Forest City High School and a 1951 graduate of Waldorf College. He entered the Army in January of 1953 and served in the Korean War until December 1954. On his return from the service, DeWayne worked for the RTA in Thompson, IA. On September 23, 1955, DeWayne was united in marriage to Donna Sunde at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. The couple made their home in Forest City.

He was then employed by the Forest City Creamery and finally the Forest City Post Office as a clerk and later a supervisor, until he retired on January 2, 1989, after 30 years. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, golfing, and playing cards. He and Donna spent many years with extended family fishing at Lake Lida in Pelican Rapids, MN, as well as trips to Mesa, AZ, Disney World, Hawaii, and a special trip in 2002 to Norway - meeting relatives on both sides of their families. One of his greatest joys was being able to attend all of his sons and grandsons events, and spending time with his great-granddaughters.

He was a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, American Legion Post #121, VFW Post #6161 and the Bear Creek Golf Course. He also volunteered at the Neighborhood Food Bank for many years.

DeWayne is survived by his wife, Donna Johnson of Forest City; son, Scott (Naomi Nowland) Johnson of Clear Lake and their son, Zachary Johnson of Shoreview, MN; his son, Craig (Dawn) Johnson of Forest City and their sons, Andrew (Kari) Johnson of Rochester, MN and Alex Johnson of West Des Moines, IA; two great-granddaughters, Evelynn and Addison Johnson of Rochester, MN; and a sister in-law, Marilyn Johnson of Albert Lea, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Telford and Irene Johnson; brother, Francis Johnson; infant brother, John Telford Johnson; grandparents, Charles and Emma Elwood, Ingval and Mary Hanna, Gunder and Maria Johnson; father and mother in-law, Carl and Effie Sunde.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S. Clark St. Forest City, IA 50436 with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. His family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Inurnment will be in Madison Township Cemetery, with military honors performed by the Forest City Honor Guards following the service.

If you are unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed at www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Under his obituary, simply click "tribute wall" where you will find a tab to view the livestream.

Memorials are suggested to the Neighborhood Food Bank, Forest City Education Foundation, or Immanuel Lutheran Church Radio Fund.

You can contact the family with online condolences at:

641-585-2685