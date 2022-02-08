DeWayne A. Lee

July 26, 1939-February 4, 2022

DeWayne A. Lee, 82, was called to heaven on February 4th, 2022.

A Celebration of his life will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A time of memories and scripture will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the chapel.

Following the service, the family will continue celebrating his life at the All Vets Center (VFW), 1603 S Monroe Ave, Mason City, IA 50401, one of DeWayne's favorite spots.

DeWayne was born on July 26, 1939, the son of Alan and Ella (Habben) Lee in Green Meadow Township Minnesota. DeWayne grew up in Ada Minnesota and graduated from Ada High School.

He owned and operated his own business, Northern Iowa Hardwood Floors, since 1989 and was a very hard working man. He enjoyed his time out in the garage having a cold one or working on things and hanging out with friends and family.

He is survived by his sons, Hunter (Mallory) Lee of Clear Lake, Iowa, Neal (Michelle) Jensen of River-Falls Wisconsin, and Curt (Heather) Jensen of Long Beach, California; His 5 grandchildren: Paxton and Clayton Lee, Hallah, Jonah and Virgil Jensen; his brother Jerry (Cynthia) Lee; his sister Diane (Melford) Narum; his cherished four legged companions, Cailey and Lightning; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents Alan and Ella Lee and a brother Larry Lee.

