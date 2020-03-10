Derald E. Hoel

October 28, 1924 - March 9, 2020

Nora Springs - Derald E. Hoel, 95, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 13, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, 202 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.

A visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at 10:00 am at the Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 .

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Derald was born October 28, 1924, in rural Floyd Co, IA, the son of Louis Aaron Hoel and Louise (Morris) Hoel. Derald was the only child of this marriage, but he had one stepsister and four half siblings.

Derald was educated in rural Floyd County schools and graduated with 12 classmates from Rudd Community School in 1943. After graduation he entered WWII in June, 1943 and was deployed as a US Army Combat Infantryman to the South Pacific serving scout with 127th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd (Red Arrow) Division. Derald served in New Guinea, Leyte, and the Villa Verde Trail, Luzon, Philippines. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star on May 5, 1945.