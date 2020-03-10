Derald E. Hoel
October 28, 1924 - March 9, 2020
Nora Springs - Derald E. Hoel, 95, passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, March 13, 2020, at the United Methodist Church, 202 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA.
A visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service at 10:00 am at the Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 .
You have free articles remaining.
Derald was born October 28, 1924, in rural Floyd Co, IA, the son of Louis Aaron Hoel and Louise (Morris) Hoel. Derald was the only child of this marriage, but he had one stepsister and four half siblings.
Derald was educated in rural Floyd County schools and graduated with 12 classmates from Rudd Community School in 1943. After graduation he entered WWII in June, 1943 and was deployed as a US Army Combat Infantryman to the South Pacific serving scout with 127th Infantry Regiment of the 32nd (Red Arrow) Division. Derald served in New Guinea, Leyte, and the Villa Verde Trail, Luzon, Philippines. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star on May 5, 1945.
Derald married Leona Dow on June 16, 1946 at the First United Methodist Church, Rockford, IA, from this union four children were born. Derald was a 30 year employee of the US Postal system as a rural carrier. He was a 72 year member of the American Legion Post 449, VFW, and DAV. Derald was active in the Nora Springs Kiwanis Club, organized and managed the start of Nora Springs Shell Rock Valley Little League and Babe Ruth baseball, Floyd County Selective Service Board, Cub and Boy Scouts, United Methodist Church, Director Joint County School System, Zoning Administrator for City of Nora Springs, and a licensed Realtor.
Those left to cherish memories of Derald are his wife of 73 plus years, Leona; his children, Gary Hoel of Nora Springs, Randy (Ann) Hoel of Mason City, and Ron (Margaret) Hoel of Nora Springs; grandchildren, Holly (Jason) Ott,Brian (Raine) Hoel, Erinn Hoel, Ben (Laura) Hoel, Mason (Steph) Hoel, Tanner Hoel,Ryan (Katie) Hoel, and Kelly (Mark) Runge; great grandchildren, Paige and Cayle Ott, Natalee, Morrison, Carson, Miles, Chase and Madelynn Hoel; stepsister, Beverly (Dave) DeLacey; half siblings, Bernita (Dean) Jones Pettit, Wayne, Ed, and Weldon Jones; son in-law; Steve Schlader; as well as many nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
Derald is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda (Hoel) Schlader; and his parents.
Special remembrances and thank you from Derald; Vivian (Trask) Hoel; Maurice and Grace Dodge Family; Burton and Marjorie Kuhlmeier; John and Leona Jacobs; Ross Steck; Jim Manship; Community of Rudd; “Rudd Rangers” Sport teams; Rudd High School Class of 1943; Faith Home Assisted Living and Care Center Staff of Osage, IA; most importantly, Leona, for putting up with me for over 73 years.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA, 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
10:00AM
202 North Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
11:00AM
202 North Hawkeye Avenue
Nora Springs, IA 50458
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.