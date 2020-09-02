× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Denny K. Edwards

(1946 - 2020)

Denny K Edwards, 74, of Hampton, Iowa passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Rehabilitation Center of Hampton from complications of early onset of Alzheimer's. Due to Covid-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Denny's family.

Denny Keith Edwards was born in Des Moines on January 30, 1946 to Bernard & Crystal (Joly) Edwards. He attended school in Pleasantville, Iowa, graduating with the Class of 1964. He attended Simpson College and then graduated from Iowa State University with a Bachelor of Liberal Studies. He moved to Sioux Rapids, Iowa and worked in his father's business, Edwards Contracting. He married Connie Wischmeyer on August 12, 1972. In 1975 they moved to Hampton, Iowa where he continued to work with Edwards Contracting, eventually taking it over and starting a new road construction business, CE Contracting. Denny loved his work and enjoyed the many people he met and worked with over the years.