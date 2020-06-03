× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dennis H. Francis

September 29, 1956 - May 31, 2020

MASON CITY – Dennis “Denny” H. Francis, 63, of Mason City passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00 to 6:00pm. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2315 South Jefferson Avenue, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Denny was born September 29, 1956 in Mason City, son of George and Delores (Kollasch) Francis. He graduated from Newman Catholic School, class of 1974. After high school, he attended Buena Vista College to attain his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

He was united in marriage to Jean Darling in 1980, becoming a step-father to Crystal and Steven. To this union two children were born, Sarah and Emily. The couple later separated. Denny began a life partnership in 1994 with Kathy Krieger Elliff, becoming a step-father to Erica and Alexandra. Later to this union two children were born, Gabrielle and Isabel.