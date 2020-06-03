Dennis H. Francis
September 29, 1956 - May 31, 2020
MASON CITY – Dennis “Denny” H. Francis, 63, of Mason City passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa.
A celebration of life will be held 3:00 to 6:00pm. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2315 South Jefferson Avenue, Mason City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Denny was born September 29, 1956 in Mason City, son of George and Delores (Kollasch) Francis. He graduated from Newman Catholic School, class of 1974. After high school, he attended Buena Vista College to attain his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.
He was united in marriage to Jean Darling in 1980, becoming a step-father to Crystal and Steven. To this union two children were born, Sarah and Emily. The couple later separated. Denny began a life partnership in 1994 with Kathy Krieger Elliff, becoming a step-father to Erica and Alexandra. Later to this union two children were born, Gabrielle and Isabel.
Denny worked at DC Painting as a painter in the Mason City area. One of his greatest career achievements was assisting in the restoration of the Melson House in Mason City. The house was later featured in The Iowan and American Bungalow magazines.
He enjoyed live music, had wide and varied interests, and did not know a stranger. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile, healthy sense of humor, and his ability to make others feel loved and accepted. His children meant everything to Denny.
Denny is survived by his seven daughters, Crystal (Chad) Kirk, Sarah (Chris) Carney, Emily (Andrew) Buttshaw, Erica Simmer, Alexandra Elliff, Gabrielle (Jonathan Morningstar) Francis and Isabel Francis; eleven grandchildren; Kijana, Riley, Zander, Elwood, Henry, Lily, Nalen, Isaac, Aiden, Adriana and Kylee; six siblings, Dan (Marsha) Francis, Susan (Richard) True, Patricia Francis, Karen (John) Hogan, Mike (Sheryl) Francis, Matt (Christine) Francis. He is also survived by his best friend and business partner, Blake Cooper.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Delores Francis; step-son, Steven Smith Jr.; three siblings, Phillip Francis, Duane Francis, and Denise Luecht.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.