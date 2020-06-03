Denny H. Francis
0 comments

Denny H. Francis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Denny H. Francis

Dennis H. Francis

September 29, 1956 - May 31, 2020

MASON CITY – Dennis “Denny” H. Francis, 63, of Mason City passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa.

A celebration of life will be held 3:00 to 6:00pm. Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2315 South Jefferson Avenue, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.

Denny was born September 29, 1956 in Mason City, son of George and Delores (Kollasch) Francis. He graduated from Newman Catholic School, class of 1974. After high school, he attended Buena Vista College to attain his Bachelor's Degree in Political Science.

He was united in marriage to Jean Darling in 1980, becoming a step-father to Crystal and Steven. To this union two children were born, Sarah and Emily. The couple later separated. Denny began a life partnership in 1994 with Kathy Krieger Elliff, becoming a step-father to Erica and Alexandra. Later to this union two children were born, Gabrielle and Isabel.

Denny worked at DC Painting as a painter in the Mason City area. One of his greatest career achievements was assisting in the restoration of the Melson House in Mason City. The house was later featured in The Iowan and American Bungalow magazines.

He enjoyed live music, had wide and varied interests, and did not know a stranger. He will be remembered for his ever-present smile, healthy sense of humor, and his ability to make others feel loved and accepted. His children meant everything to Denny.

Denny is survived by his seven daughters, Crystal (Chad) Kirk, Sarah (Chris) Carney, Emily (Andrew) Buttshaw, Erica Simmer, Alexandra Elliff, Gabrielle (Jonathan Morningstar) Francis and Isabel Francis; eleven grandchildren; Kijana, Riley, Zander, Elwood, Henry, Lily, Nalen, Isaac, Aiden, Adriana and Kylee; six siblings, Dan (Marsha) Francis, Susan (Richard) True, Patricia Francis, Karen (John) Hogan, Mike (Sheryl) Francis, Matt (Christine) Francis. He is also survived by his best friend and business partner, Blake Cooper.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Delores Francis; step-son, Steven Smith Jr.; three siblings, Phillip Francis, Duane Francis, and Denise Luecht.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Denny Francis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News