Dennis Wayne Ward

June 28, 1941 - January 16, 2021

Dennis Wayne Ward, 79, was the type of person you could rely on for whatever you needed, whenever you needed it.

Dennis was born June 28, 1941 to Harvey Joseph Ward and Charity Marie (Farthing). He left this earth on January 16, 2021. He was raised in Swaledale, Iowa, the oldest of a large family. He had many friends and enjoyed participating in athletics in his youth. He graduated in 1959, in a class of five students, the final year before Swaledale merged with Rockwell.

He attended Iowa Teachers College in Cedar Falls for one semester. He went to work for his uncle Ed at the Conoco station in Mason City. He then took a job for the Chicago Great Western Railroad. On June 10, 1962 he married Nancy Grace (Wilson) Ward. The couple had three children, Brenda, Connie, and Daniel. In 1966 he went to work for Decker meat packing plant (Armour, ConAgra) where he worked for 38 years. During times of plant layoffs he worked for Agway, where he became a pilot and flew the company plane. He also managed the Rockwell American Legion club for a while. Dennis retired from ConAgra in 2005 but soon decided that kind of life was not for him so he joined his friend, Bud, helping with grounds keeping at the Linn Grove Country Club.