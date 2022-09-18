Dennis W. Chesney

March 20, 1941-May 18, 2022

MASON CITY-Dennis W. Chesney, 81, of Mason City passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A visitation to celebrate his life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. A time for memories will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Dennis Ward Chesney was born March 20, 1941 in Minneapolis, MN, the son of Merlyn and Lois (Tovson) Chesney. He attended Edison High School, earning a state championship in gymnastics before beginning work at MIS as a manager. On May 28, 1960 he married the love of his life, Fran Groe whom he met while roller-skate dancing. The couple had a daughter, Julie. The family moved around the area, settling in Mason City.

Dennis enjoyed singing and dancing. He adored his family and was delighted to gain so many brothers and sisters. Often, the Halmark Channel was playing in the background as Dennis enjoyed the love stories almost as much as he enjoyed his own. Even after her passing in 1999, Dennis loved Fran with all of his heart, and shared this love with his beloved daughter and granddaughter. Being outside always made Dennis happy: whether it was pulling out the tools and working on a carpentry project or simply raking the yard and doing chores.

Surviving are his daughter, Julie Chesney of Mason City; granddaughter, Hannah Brown of Cedar Falls; as well as numerous brothers, sisters, in laws, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his beloved wife, Fran; his parents; and siblings.

