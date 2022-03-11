June 25, 1943-March 1, 2022

Dennis Ray Vestweber was born June 25, 1943 and passed away March 1, 2022 in Mesa, Arizona with family and friends at his bedside. A celebration of life will be held at the Mesa residence on March 26. A second celebration will be held on June 16th at 3:30 on Dennis's farm in Alexander, Iowa all who knew Dennis are welcome.

Dennis graduated from Alexander High School, and then attended Iowa State University before enlisting in the Navy where he specialized in Structural Mechanical Engineering. After three years in the military, he returned to Iowa to farm. He was married to Debora Pals and the couple operated Earthworks Pottery. They later divorced. Dennis was a hardworking, generous and kind hearted person. He loved spending time with his family and friends fishing, traveling and hanging out at his cabin in Wisconsin.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Mildred(Loetz) Vestweber, his sister Diane Hanson, and a younger brother Kenny Vestweber. Dennis is survived by his son Jason, his daughter-in-law Heather(Fortune) Vestweber, his grandchildren Mattie and Cooper, his brother-in-law Roy Hanson, his close friend and partner Becky Panzi, and his neices, great niece and great nephews.