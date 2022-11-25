 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Ray Lura

  • 0

November 20, 2022

MASON CITY-Dennis Ray Lura, age 78 of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with Military Honors performed by the Leland V.F.W. Post #6161.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospitals or your local Veteran Affairs office.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Potential Future Of Daylight Saving Time

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News