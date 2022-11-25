November 20, 2022

MASON CITY-Dennis Ray Lura, age 78 of Mason City, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa in Mason City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 28, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City with Pastor Dan Gerrietts officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. till time of services at the church on Monday.

Burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson, Iowa with Military Honors performed by the Leland V.F.W. Post #6161.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children Hospitals or your local Veteran Affairs office.

Schott Funeral Homes in Forest City in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com 641-585-2685