Dennis (Pud) Elmer Kline

March 16, 1932-November 19, 2021

Dennis (Pud) Elmer Kline, 89, of Britt, Iowa passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home.

Dennis was born on March 16, 1932, to William (Edward) Kline and Cleo (Sillman) Kline of Britt, Iowa. Dennis married the love of his life Carol Lee (Friedow) Kline, July 17, 1955, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. The couple had 5 children together. Dennis attended Britt schools and worked for and retired from Winnebago Industries after 25 years. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Dennis was a member of the Britt American Legion. His hobbies included fishing, camping, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his children; Rick (Mary) Kline of Alva, Florida, Rhonda (Larry) Bellard of Panora, Iowa, Dan (Pam) Kline of Britt, Denise (Doug) Jakoubek of Britt, Dwight (Jill) Kline of Lewisville, Texas, eleven grandchildren; Evan Kline, Reed Shippy, Lauren Bellard, Reagan Bellard, Adam Kline, Josh Kline, Dani Jakoubek (Jake Mohr), Derica (Branden) Madsen, Makali Kline, Cooper Kline, Annabeth Kline, one great-grandchild; Raylon Madsen, brother-in-law; Bill Friedow of Britt, and sister-in-law; Jessie Kline of Casa Grande, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife; Carol Lee Kline, parents, and his brother; Dwain Kline.

Graveside service with military rites will be held at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday, November 22 at 1:30 P.M. Fellowship to follow at the United Methodist Church in Britt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Britt American Legion or Brushy Creek Honor Flight.