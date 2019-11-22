Dennis Paul Bean
June 1, 1954 - November 17, 2019
Dennis Paul Bean age 65 of Mason City, IA died Sunday, November 17, 2019, at MercyOne of North Iowa Hospital in Mason City, IA.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua. Burial will take place at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hugeback - Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory - Olson Chapel in Nashua prior to the funeral.
Dennis Paul Bean was born on June 1, 1954, the son of Leslie and Dovie (Jiles) Bean at Floyd County Memorial Hospital in Charles City, IA. He received his education in the Nashua public school system. He would proudly go on to earn an associate's degree in business from North Iowa Community College in Mason City. This is something he was very proud of since he never graduated high school.
After serving in the United States Army, he returned to Iowa, and worked much of his life as a truck driver, until a bad back forced him to retire in the 1990s.
Dennis had seven children; Sandy, Kevin, Casey, Paul, Denise “Kelly”, Diane, and McKale.
For years he lived in the Marble Rock and Charles City areas. After losing his wife, Michelle in 2005, he was stricken with several health ailments. He then went on to move to Mason City to be closer to his doctors and children. He spent those later years, living with his son, Kevin. Who provided his father with excellent care along with his daughter, Sandy, and son-in-law, Landis up until his final days.
He was a man of varied interests and lived life to the fullest. For years, Dennis had a band called the “Knight Riders”, and would perform at various venues and events. His children remember him as an outstanding guitarist and awesome singer. He loved being a musician.
Dennis loved throwing some horseshoes and playing cribbage with his dad and brothers as well as, racing in demolition and figure-eight races. He enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, golfing, fishing, and watching football with Kevin.
Dennis had been a member of the Nashua Trail Riders Club, taking part in parades, trail rides, and the Pony Express annual ride that benefits the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside near Des Moines.
He loved his children, but absolutely adored his grandchildren Aubury and Zabrian, and recently born, Zoey, who he sadly never got to meet. As well as great-grandsons Zuelz and Zuice. He loved to spoil them, watch their events, look at their pictures, and knowing they were always doing well. He also loved his dog, Jack who he definitely spoiled.
Dennis had zen for being sarcastically funny, a great sense of humor, highly educated, and always willing to help others.
Dennis is survived by his children, Sandy (Landis) Coleman of Mason City, IA, Kevin Bean of Mason City, IA, Casey Bean of Westmont, IL, Paul (Jenna) Bean of Montgomery, IL, Denise “Kelly”; grandchildren, Aubury Coleman of Mason City, IA, Zabrian (J'nae) Coleman, of Mason City, IA, Zoey Bean of Montgomery, IL; great-grandchildren, Zuelz and Zuice Coleman of Mason City, IA; sister, Brenda (Tony) Schweiger of Charles City, IA; brothers, Claire Bean of Mason City, IA, Allen LaBayer of Ottumwa, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Michelle Bean in 2005; daughter, Diane Bean; son, McKale Bean; brothers, Charles and Billy Joe (Bill) Bean; sisters, Carolyn Flores and Lila (Bean) Junker; along with his paternal and maternal grandparents.
