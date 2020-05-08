Dennis M. Ryner
September 8, 1942 - May 5, 2020
Dennis M. Ryner, 77, formerly of Geneseo a resident of Kewanee Care Center, Dennis died there on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo IL Rev. Melva England will officiate. Memorials may be directed for his wife, Connie Ryner, and mailed in care of Stackhouse-Moore, 225 E. Park, St. Geneseo, IL 61254.
Dennis was born September 8, 1942, in Rudd, Iowa the son of Willard and Shirley (Chesnut) Ryner. Dennis graduated from Rockford in 1960. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. He married Connie Motz on November 13, 1965, in Mason City, IA. She survives. Dennis had worked for Tri-City BluePrint, Moline, DeSaulniers Printing in both Moline and Milan, and for the Geneseo Republic, Geneseo.
Memberships include Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, Geneseo Moose Lodge, and the Geneseo American Legion. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing softball, bowling, playing cards, and gardening. In his retirement, he mowed lawns for several Geneseo families. Dennis deeply loved his family and enjoyed talking and spending time with them.
Survivors include his wife, Connie: daughters, Diane Hale, Rock Island, Denise Goodrich Krantz (Billy), Cambridge; son, Greg Ryner, Bolivar, MO; grandchildren, Kyle Ryner, Josh Hale, Justin Goodrich, Sean Goodrich, Kelley Winters, Lindsey Balmor, Rachael Ryner, and Andrew Ryner and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister, Charlene Brayden, Altoona, IA; brothers, Joel Ryner and Gene Ryner, both of Nora Springs, IA, and nephew Joe Braydon, and niece, Cindy Mosier and special friends, Jim Goodrich, and Alissa Ogle Ryner. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services for Dennis will be live-streamed on the Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Facebook Page at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 8th from North Cemetery in Geneseo, IL.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.