Dennis M. Ryner

September 8, 1942 - May 5, 2020

Dennis M. Ryner, 77, formerly of Geneseo a resident of Kewanee Care Center, Dennis died there on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on Friday, May 10, 2020, at North Cemetery, Geneseo IL Rev. Melva England will officiate. Memorials may be directed for his wife, Connie Ryner, and mailed in care of Stackhouse-Moore, 225 E. Park, St. Geneseo, IL 61254.

Dennis was born September 8, 1942, in Rudd, Iowa the son of Willard and Shirley (Chesnut) Ryner. Dennis graduated from Rockford in 1960. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1964. He married Connie Motz on November 13, 1965, in Mason City, IA. She survives. Dennis had worked for Tri-City BluePrint, Moline, DeSaulniers Printing in both Moline and Milan, and for the Geneseo Republic, Geneseo.

Memberships include Grace United Methodist Church, Geneseo, Geneseo Moose Lodge, and the Geneseo American Legion. Dennis enjoyed sports, playing softball, bowling, playing cards, and gardening. In his retirement, he mowed lawns for several Geneseo families. Dennis deeply loved his family and enjoyed talking and spending time with them.